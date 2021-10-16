Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 410,663 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,663 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.16 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.