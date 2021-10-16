147,504 Shares in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRZN remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,995. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

