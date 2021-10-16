Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.66 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,454,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,449,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $773,000.

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,271. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

