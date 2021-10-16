Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 210,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $379,000.

Shares of ITQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

