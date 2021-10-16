CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 570,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,539. CAVU Resources has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
CAVU Resources Company Profile
