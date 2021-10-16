CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 570,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,539. CAVU Resources has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get CAVU Resources alerts:

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.