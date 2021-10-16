Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

