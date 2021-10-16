Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
