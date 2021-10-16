Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declines By 39.6%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BSRTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 18,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,024. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

