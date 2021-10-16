United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 8,022 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,694,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,047,000 after purchasing an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

