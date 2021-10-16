$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,792. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.