Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $6.63

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,034,929. The firm has a market cap of $886.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

