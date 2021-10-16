PAX Gold (PAXG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.66 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,774.87 or 0.02912625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $321.08 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00206528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00093025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 180,902 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

