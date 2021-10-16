$50.13 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $85.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 96,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,196. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.