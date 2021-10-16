Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,786 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of FedEx worth $820,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,190. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.