Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 25,268 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.48.

MDT stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.75. 7,229,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,475. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

