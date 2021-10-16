Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 837,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 97,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,711. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

