Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of Churchill Downs worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.20. 120,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.29. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

