Family Management Corp Acquires New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Five Below by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,186.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.06. The stock had a trading volume of 742,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

