Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

ADM opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

