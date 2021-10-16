Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 249,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $170.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

