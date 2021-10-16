Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,418 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $306.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.77. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

