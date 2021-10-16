Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $155.64 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

