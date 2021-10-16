Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 191 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 213,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. 1,323,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.