Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,010 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 353,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,978. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

