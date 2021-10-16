Family Management Corp Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.85. 1,163,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $514.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

