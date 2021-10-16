4,756 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $89,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 267,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $8,434,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $199,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock worth $7,044,259. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

