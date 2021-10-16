Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

