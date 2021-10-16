Mackay Shields LLC Sells 89,853 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,853 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

NYSE IQV opened at $248.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average of $240.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

