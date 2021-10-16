Mackay Shields LLC Sells 14,024 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $635.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.48 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

