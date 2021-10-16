Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 88,445 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,445 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 99.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.