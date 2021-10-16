Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Position in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPGS. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPGS opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

