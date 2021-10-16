Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTICU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $10.00 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.