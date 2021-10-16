Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

