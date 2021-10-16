V-ID Hits Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00093086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.