Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BWB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $502.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

