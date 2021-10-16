$266.14 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post sales of $266.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.70 million to $275.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Unity Software stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion and a PE ratio of -64.09. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

