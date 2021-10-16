Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $212.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $215.60 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $205.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,183 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 245,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,330. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

