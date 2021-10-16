Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.
Del Taco Restaurants has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
TACO stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TACO. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
