Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Del Taco Restaurants has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

TACO stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TACO. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

