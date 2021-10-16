Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

ODC opened at $35.27 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

