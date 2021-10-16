LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 338,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,129. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.56.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

