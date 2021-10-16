OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 207,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,913. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

