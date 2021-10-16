Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
BTVCF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Britvic has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.02.
Britvic Company Profile
