Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 11,065 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $4,987,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 661.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

