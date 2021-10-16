Destination Wealth Management Has $355,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

