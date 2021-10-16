Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of FOX worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.