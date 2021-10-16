Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $33.11 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.81.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. 1,007,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.