Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 13,270 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NLOK opened at $25.30 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

