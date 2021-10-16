Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 272.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $97.46 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

