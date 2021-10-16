Seeyond Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Seeyond bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $132,269,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $18,632,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $12,732,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

