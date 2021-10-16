Seeyond Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Seeyond cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

