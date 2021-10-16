AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.18

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.18 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 46.45 ($0.61). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 5,083,514 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.34. The stock has a market cap of £376.76 million and a P/E ratio of -57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

